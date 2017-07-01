In the midst of a chivalrous family

Where pride overcame relationship

Where kindred people had a sneer on their faces

Live two innocent brothers Maybe repentance could rebuild the family

But the mental mendacity mercilessly stopped it,

Casting an arcane shadow in the minds,

Of the two innocent brothers

Are you wondering if it is a poem written by William Wordsworth or John Milton or TS Eliot? Then get ready to be shocked as this is penned by one of the leading young stars in Malayalam when he was just 12 years old. And who else can be it other than Prithviraj Sukumaran? He made his mark in Bollywood, Kollywood and Tollywood, too.

Remember the words of his wife Supriya Menon during an interview after their secret wedding? She had then called him the only South Indian actor who has a good command over the English language. And this poem indeed is yet another proof, though we know about his vocabulary through the "bombastic" Facebook posts he is often trolled for.

The poem, titled "A Fraternal Pact" was written by the young star when he was a class six student. Prithviraj's elder brother Indrajith Sukumaran revealed about it during the recent interview with the Malayalam magazine Vanitha. "A poem written by Raju when he was in class six is still at home. His teachers and classmates were then shocked to see the words he has used in it," Indrajith said.

In response to it, Prithvi, who is awaiting the release of Tiyaan said: "The educational background and the books I have read influenced my language. Though I know to write Malayalam, I am more comfortable with English. I don't think my English is that tough. Normally I post on social media without reading it again. I totally enjoy and laugh at the trolls on my FB posts, so I request people not to stop it ever," Prithviraj told Vanitha magazine.

If you are not familiar with Prithviraj's writing skills, then here is an example for which he was recently trolled heavily on social media. "First day of school for the lil lady..and I have the jitters! Should put on the cool dad act though! Phew..how time flies! [sic]," he wrote while informing his followers about his three-year-old daughter Alankrita Menon's first day to school.

Read Prithviraj's full poem here:

Note: Before reading it, you are advised to keep an Oxford dictionary with you.