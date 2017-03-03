Tiyaan is an upcoming Malayalam movie starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead roles. The makers had unveiled the title poster when the movie was announced, and now they have released the first-look poster of the movie.

"When miracle meets man, epics are born," reads the caption of poster that features Prithviraj's character Aslan. The makers are expected to unveil the other posters of the movies in the coming days.

Indrajith will be seen as Pattabhiraman in the Jiyen Krishnakumar directorial, which is scripted by Muraly Gopy. Though we are unsure about the plot of the upcoming movie, expectations are sky-high because of the good words the lead actors have said about the movie. After wrapping up the shooting of Tiyaan, both the actors went emotional stating that they find it difficult to bid adieu from the characters, which they call as the most challenging ones in their career.

"Aslan has taught me a lot..lessons that I'm sure are left to be discovered in my life henceforth. It has been a privilege to lend form to what I believe is one of the most complex characters ever written for me, in what is undoubtedly one of Malayalam's biggest ever productions [sic]," Prithviraj described his character.

"Tiyaan undoubtedly will be one of the biggest movies produced in Malayalam, and god willingly shud present the viewers with a cinematic experience like never before [sic]," Indrajith had described his work experience with the team of Tiyaan.

Tiyaan also stars Padmapriya as Vasundhara Devi opposite Murali's character, and Ananya Nair, Shine Tom Chacko and Paris Laxmi in pivotal roles. The production venture of Haneef Mohammed, which is expected to be one of the biggest productions in Malayalam, has been completely shot outside Kerala in seven months. Prithviraj has also promised that he will work with the team of Tiyaan for more movies in future.

Check out the first-look poster of Tiyaan here: