Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran are set to enthral the audience with their upcoming movie Tiyaan scheduled to hit the screens on Friday, July 7 across India. The advance ticket bookings in Kerala and Bengaluru were opened on Wednesday, July 5.

"#TIYAAN bookings open! More screens will be updated soon! Grab your tickets and be the first to experience the #TIYAANISM..!," Prithviraj posted on his social media page.

Are you ready to experience Tiyaanism? What makes it special?

The movie, directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, is expected to be a visual experience, as its promo videos look promising and different. Actor Murali Gopy has penned the script of Tiyaan, which is likely to give a unique experience to all movie-goers, considering the freshness in the theme.

Therefore, expectations are sky high for the project, and the promo videos have already impressed the audience. Recently, the release date of the movie (June 29) was shifted due to some censor board issues leaving the movie-goers upset.

Tiyaan marks the reunion of brother-duo Indrajith and Prithviraj. The movie has an ensemble cast, including Murali Gopy, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Ananya, Ravi Singh, Mridula Sathe, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shine Tom Chacko, Rahul Madhav, Ranjeet, Amit Tiwari, Nakshatra Indrajith and Paris Laxmi. The makers had recently released the character intro posters. Superstar Mohanlal is also part of the mega-budget project as the film's narrator.

Meanwhile, with the change in the release date of Dileep's next Ramaleela, Tiyaan is likely to face less competition at the box office.

