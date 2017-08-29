Young star Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming Malayalam movie Adam Joan is one of the most awaited Onam/Bakrid releases in 2017.

The directorial venture of Jinu Abraham is undoubtedly a biggie and the makers have now revealed about its connection with superstar Rajinikanth's Kabali and Vikram's Iru Mugan.

Popular stunt masters Anpu and Ariv, who have choreographed action sequences in many hit movies make their comeback to Mollywood with Prithviraj's next. This is their second Malayalam movie after their debut film Bachelor Party.

The identical twins have directed the action sequences of the upcoming thriller and its climax fight scene is said to have been shot in 14 days in Scotland for a whopping amount. The makers claim that the action would be better than Kabali and is the best so far in Malayalam cinema. Prithviraj is said to have worked really hard for the performance.

The revenge thriller, which is also a family entertainer, has an ensemble cast, including Mishti, Bhavana, Rahul Madhav, Siddique, Sidhartha Siva, Narain and Jaya Menon in significant roles. The audience are already impressed with the teasers and songs of the film, which is shot in Kottayam, Kochi and Scotland.

Adam Joan was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on August 31, but the makers have postponed its release date by a day. With the recent change, Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam will benefit without any major movies releasing on the same day. However, Adam Joan will hit the screens on September 1 with Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa and Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela.