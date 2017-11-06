The team of Vimaanam has wrapped up the shooting of the Malayalam movie, which is based on the real-life story of speech and hearing impaired Shaji M Thomas, who made an aircraft on his own.

In a detailed write-up, Prithviraj recalls the day director Pradeep M Nair read out the full script for him back in 2014.

"From that day to this..this film has been through a journey to say the least. We've had to grind through days when we had almost lost hope of this film ever happening. And then..one day Listin Stephen [producer] listened to the script..and it did to him exactly what it did to me! [sic]," Prithviraj writes.

Vimaanam also has an ensemble cast, including Durga Krishna, Nedumudi Venu, Shanthi Krishna, Sudheer Karamana, Anarkali Marikkar and Baby Durga Premjith in significant roles. The film is rumoured to hit the screens in November or as a Christmas release.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj has also announced joining hands with Pradeep again for yet another dream project.

The duo will be associating for an upcoming movie titled Metre Gauge 1904, which narrates the story of an engineer named Kuruvilla. Entangled between history, fiction, love and human ingenuity, the movie narrates how he made the impossible possible.

Calling it a dream project of the team, Prithviraj requested his followers not to ask when it will be released or how much money they are planning to spend on it.

"Don't ask me when..coz there is humongous amounts of research and prep that something like this demands..and definitely don't ask me how much..coz the last thing we want this film to be known by..is it's budget [sic]," he adds.

The actor has also shared the first-look poster of Metre Gauge 1904 that features a train in the backdrop of a forest. Metre-gauge railways are narrow-gauge railways with a track gauge of 1,000 mm or 1 metre.

Read Prithviraj Sukumaran's note on Metre Gauge 1904 movie: