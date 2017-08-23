The video of the live recording session of a song rendered by young star Prithviraj Sukumaran for his next Malayalam movie Adam Joan was released on Wednesday, August 23. The four-minute-12-second video features the versatile actor with the team of Deepak Dev at the recording studio of the musician.

The melody, Arikil eni njn varaam.. chirakumini njn.. ekidam, has been tagged as the favourite track of Prithviraj from the Jinu Abraham directorial. "When Deepak sent me the tracks, I liked it the most. I am very excited about the song, not because I have sung it. But the fact that the song is really good and is an integral one in the movie. So, I hope all of you will live the song as much as I do [sic]," Prithviraj is heard saying in the promo video of the song.

Deepak has composed the music and Santhosh Varma has penned the lyrics for the soulful melody.

Arikil eni njn varaam is Prithviraj's tenth song in his career after he made his debut as a playback singer with the hit song Puthiya Mukham. This is the fourth time he is associating with Deepak after Puthiya Mukham, Urumi and 7th Day. The other song sung by Prithviraj include Kettille Kettille (Pokkiri Raja), Njan (Anwar), Vadakku Vadakku (Urumi) and Premamennaal (Amar Akbar Anthony), among others.

Adam Joan, helmed by Jinu, marks the acting debut of North Indian actress Mishti in Mollywood. The romantic song video, featuring Prithviraj and Mishti has already gone viral on social media and viewed over two million times on YouTube India, at the time of reporting. The latest song rendered by the young star is also expected to open to positive response from the audience.

Bhavana appears as Swetha, the sister of Prithviraj's character Joan in the movie, which has an ensemble cast including Narain, Rahul Madhav, Siddique, Jaya Menon and Maniyanpilla Raju in pivotal roles. The movie has been slated to hit the screens as an Onam release on August 31.

