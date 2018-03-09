Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who earlier produced and distributed movies under the banner August Cinema, has now started his own new production house with wife Supriya Menon.

Prithviraj, son of actors Sukumaran and Mallika, made his acting debut with Nakshathrakkannulla Rajakumaran Avanundoru Rajakumari in 2002. He went on star in over 45 movies in the next decade and churned out several hit movies. He turned a producer with his movie Urumi, that released in 2011, which was produced under the banner August Cinema.

The actor started a production company August Cinema with cinematographer turned director Santosh Sivan and businessman Shaji Nadesan. In 2015, actor Arya joined the company. He jointly produced and distributed 15 movies with them. However, he announced in 2017 that he is quitting the company. He said that he will always wish well for all involved with August Cinema.

On Friday morning, Prithviraj took to his Twitter account to announce the news about his own production house. The actor-turned-producer shared the link of his website's banner and revealed that he would produce movies with wife Supriya Menon under the banner Prithviraj Productions.

In a statement released to the media, Prithviraj spoke about starting his own production venture and thanked his ex-colleagues Shaji Nadesan and Santosh Sivan. Here is the detailed press note of Prithviraj posted on the website of Prithviraj Productions.