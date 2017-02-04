Even before getting a glimpse of the upcoming Malayalam movie, Tiyaan, viewers are holding great expectations from the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran-starrer. The shooting of the movie has just been wrapped up, and the teaser or trailer is yet to be released.

Why is Tiyaan making headlines? It's all thanks to the lead actors of the Jiyen Krishnakumar-directed film, who have been writing good words about the movie. The film is said to be one of the biggest ever productions in Malayalam. Now, Prithviraj has promised that the audience can expect more good movies from the team of Tiyaan in future.

The actor revealed the news while sharing the Facebook post of Murali Gopy, who has scripted and acted in the movie. "With the versatile S Brothers, after they signed off from 'Tiyaan', with elan. ☺️ I have always seen myself as an actors' writer, for it is the actors who lend their brawn, brain and rooh to the people on my paper and make them mightier than my word. Long live actors! Long live their art!," reads the post of Murali that was shared by both Prithviraj and Indrajith.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj's debut directorial venture Lucifer, starring superstar Mohanlal, is also being scripted by Murali. Apart from the big-budget movie, fans hope that they will announce more projects soon.

Though the team of Tiyaan hasn't revealed the storyline or genre of the film, it is expected to be something that is very fresh for the audience. Prithviraj and Indrajith have already stated that the characters they portray in the movie, Aslan Mohammed and Pattabhiram, respectively, are the toughest ones they have performed until now.

Haneef Mohammed's production venture is also said to be promising a cinematic experience like never before. It also stars Padmapriya, Ananya Nair, Shine Tom Chacko and Paris Laxmi in pivotal roles.