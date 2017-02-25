After a popular South Indian actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving vehicle by a gang of people on February 17, young star Prithviraj Sukumaran emerged as the first celebrity to open up on the incident. His support to the actress gave courage to many others, who also raised their voice against the mishap.

Now, Prithviraj has once again become a hero inreal life by apologising for the misogyny portrayed in his previous films. In an inspiring recent Facebook post, he promises not to show disrespect to women in his movies. The actor made this statement as he is starting the shooting of his next movie Adam on Saturday, February 25.

I once again bear witness to an extraordinary moment of courage from an extraordinary woman in my life! Today..she makes a statement..a statement that will echo through time, space and gender..that no one or no incident has control over your life but YOU! A statement that will now be part of counselling sessions and pep talks around the world. A statement that you my friend..are making in a million unheard voices!

Prithviraj has also admitted to his mistake of being part of films that portrayed misogyny, when he was not wise enough to understand the seriousness of many disrespectful statements said by the characters he played. "I have been part of films that celebrated misogyny..I have mouthed lines that vilified regard for your self respect and I have taken a bow to the claps that ensued. NEVER AGAIN..never again will I let disrespect for women be celebrated in my movies! [sic]," he writes on his social media page.

Yes..I'm an actor and this is my craft! I will whole heartedly trudge the grey and black with characters that possess unhinged moral compasses...but I will never let these men be glorified or their actions justified on screen.

Overwhelmed with the courage of the actress, Prithviraj has also requested everyone to appreciate her for her bold move. "Stand up and applaud for her! Behind the gutsy spunk, there is a vulnerable celebrity who knew well enough what this decision of hers would mean to a life under constant scrutiny. But she also knew..that she had to see it through...for that would set an example..light a torch that will show a path for many to follow!Today she makes a statement..A statement of extraordinary courage! Fanboy for life...dear friend..fanboy for life! [sic]," he concludes his post on Facebook.

Prithviraj's statement has started getting support from the audience and celebrities, including Tovino Thomas, Srindaa Arhaan, Saranya Mohan, Poornima Indrajith, Shilpa Bala, Nirmal Sahadev, Salil Sankaran, Roshni Dinaker and Vivek Ranjit, who have lauded him for taking such an inspiring stand.

