Young actor Prithviraj Sukumaran received the Youth Icon Award of Kerala State Youth Commission in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, August 1. The ceremony was held at Government Women's College in the capital city.

Prithviraj was bestowed with the prestigious award for contributions in the field of art and culture. The jury also mentioned his stand on not being part of gender-insensitive movies. "Nothing much will change in cinema industry if I decide not to be part of movies that has misogynous content, but I consider it to be a great decision I could take," Prithviraj said during the award ceremony.

"Thank you! Kerala State Youth Commission!????," the actor wrote on social media while sharing the photo of the function.

In the field of sports, footballer CK Vineeth won the youth icon award, while Kendra Sahitya Academy award winning writer PV Shaji Kumar won the award in the field of literature. Entrepreneur Varun Chandran, who owns the international start-up Corporate 360, a marketing data software company, was selected as the winner in the industrial entrepreneurship category.

Other winners include agriculturist Rajesh Krishnan, who successfully harvested indigenous paddy species and physically disabled Ashla Rani for her social work.