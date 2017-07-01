August Cinema, the production house co-owned by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shaji Nadesan, Arya and Santhosh Sivan, has bankrolled and distributed many good movies. Now, one of its partner, Prithviraj, bids adieu to the six-year long partnership, and the young star revealed it via his recent Facebook post.

Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran's tryst with English started at a young age; check out his inscrutable poem

"Hi all, It's been 6 years and more. Back in 2011, out of a dream to create a film that would truly attempt to make a statement on the excellence in Malayalam cinema, Santosh Sivan, Shaji Nadesan and I joined hands to form August Cinema Pvt Ltd. Through the last 6 years, we have continuously striven to facilitate deserving and aesthetic cinema and I genuinely am thankful for the efforts of my partners in doing the same [sic]," Prithviraj writes on his social media page.

Read more: Tiyaan hits roadblock with censor board

The actor states that he is no more a part of the company as he might not be able to associate always with them as he is starting to travel on a different tangent. "So with great memories, heartfelt gratitude and some films that I will be proud of forever, I bid adieu to August Cinemas [sic]," he added. Prithviraj has also promised that he will always remain a well-wisher of the company and wished the other partners in associating for many other good movies in future.

Netizens are of the opinion that the actor's statement "The end is always a beginning" hints that he might soon launch his own production house. Meanwhile, some others state that the actor might have had issues with the other partners that forced him to leave the company.

Nevertheless, Prithviraj is all set to make his grand debut as a director with the upcoming Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer. Scripted by Murali Gopy, the big budget entertainer will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirwad Cinemas. The young star had recently revealed that its scripting has "come out amazingly well and they have assembled a team of world-class technicians for the film." Meanwhile, the actor is awaiting the release of the much-awaited Malayalam movie Tiyaan which has been scheduled to hit the theatres on July 7.

Check more on Lucifer movie launch

Here is the Facebook post of Prithviraj Sukumaran: