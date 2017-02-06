Young star Prithviraj Sukumaran, son of Malayalam actor Sukumaran, is all set to make his comeback to Bollywood soon. The Kerala State Best Actor Award winning artiste, who made his debut in Hindi industry with the 2012 romantic comedy entertainer Aiyyaa, will be next seen in the upcoming movie Naam Shabana.

The actor revealed the news while sharing the first-look poster of the action thriller on his Facebook page on Sunday, February 5. "She's beautiful, but she's strong. This girl is here to fight! #NaamShabanaPoster," writes Prithviraj on his social media page.

The poster in blue, features Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Prithviraj, who plays DCP Raju Dey in the film. The upcoming Shivam Nair directorial is being bankrolled by Neeraj Pandey under his banner Friday Filmworks. Naam Shabana, which is a spin-off to Taapsee's character Shabana Kaif in Baby (2015), is scheduled to hit screens on March 31.

Meanwhile, Naam Shabana is the third Bollywood project of Prithviraj after Sachin Kundalkar's Aiyyaa and Atul Sabharwal's Aurangzeb, which opened to average response from the audience, and have helped the young star make a mark in Bollywood. He was seen as a Tamil artist Surya, with whom Rani Mukherji's character Meenakshi falls in love with in Aiyyaa, while, Prithviraj portrayed ACP Arya Phogat in action thriller Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, the Mollywood star, who was last seen in the revenge thriller Oozham, is awaiting the release of the horror movie Ezra, which is scheduled to hit screens on February 10. Prithviraj plays Ranjan in the Jay K directorial, which is one of the most awaited films of the year. He also has a handful of projects in his kitty, lined up for the year, including Tiyaan, Beautiful Game, Vimanam, Detroit Crossing, Karnan and Aadu Jeevitham, among others.

Check out the poster of Naam Shabani featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran here: