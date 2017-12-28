Two years after Ennu Ninte Moideen, one of the evergreen romantic sagas of Mollywood, swept box office and hearts, Prithviraj is all set to romance Parvathy again in the movie, My Story. The movie, which is directed by debutante Roshni Dinaker, is said to be a romantic musical set in two time periods, the 90s and the present.

Reports suggest that Prithviraj essays the role of Jay, and the movie closely follows his life passing through different stages.

Parvathy plays Tara, Prithviraj's love interest in the movie. My Story had caught the viewer's imagination when the movie was shot in the exotic locales of Lisbon.

The movie also has an ensemble cast of Ganesh Venkatraman, Sunny Wayne, Nandhu, Manoj K Jayan, and Maniyanpilla Raju.

Shankar Ramakrishnan, who penned flicks like Urumi and Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla, writes the script and dialogues for Roshni Dinaker.

Being a costume designer in the Kannada, Tamil and Telugu film industries for more than a decade, it was a natural turn of destiny for Roshni Dinaker to don the director's cap.

Also Read: Prithviraj's Vimaanam leaked online; cyber cell to tackle online piracy gang 'Tamil Rockers'

Earlier in an interview, Roshni Dinaker had revealed an interesting story behind the title of the movie. My Story was the name of the hotel in which Shankar Ramakrishnan stayed during the recce in and around Lisbon. One day he simply wrote down the name My Story on the margins of the script. Later, the scribble caught Prithviraj's attention and the name stayed.

Roshni Dinakar has roped in the best hands in the industry for the technical department. Chennai Express cameraman Dudley cranks the camera for the movie and Bishwadeep Chatterjee, who has worked on PK and Devdas, is the sound designer.

Shaan Rahman has composed the songs for the movie, which is touted as a musical love story. Roshni Dinakar teams up with her husband, OV Dinaker, to produce the movie under the banner, Roshni-Dinaker Productions.

The movie has been trending in fan forums and social media groups because of its lead pair, Prithviraj and Parvathy, whose real-life inspired characters from the movie, Ennu Ninte Moideen procured a cult status.

Kanchanamala and Moideen pair of Ennu Ninte Moideen is considered as one of the best on-screen couples in the history of Mollywood and My Story has a lot of expectations to meet.