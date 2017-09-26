Indian cricket has produced some magnificent batsmen over the years — Ranjitsinhji to Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the current era.

Currently, new talent Prithvi Shaw is hitting the headlines after he achieved a new feat in the Duleep Trophy final against India Blue.

The Mumbai teenager scored a record-breaking hundred on Monday in the Duleep Trophy final. With this feat, the 17-year-old became the youngest centurion in the Duleep Trophy final and only the second-youngest ton-scorer in the history of the tournament, the youngest being Sachin Tendulkar.

The Indian youngster's ability to perform under pressure has led to comparisons with Tendulkar himself. Here are a few things you should know about the young talented player: