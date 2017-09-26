Indian cricket has produced some magnificent batsmen over the years — Ranjitsinhji to Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the current era.
Currently, new talent Prithvi Shaw is hitting the headlines after he achieved a new feat in the Duleep Trophy final against India Blue.
The Mumbai teenager scored a record-breaking hundred on Monday in the Duleep Trophy final. With this feat, the 17-year-old became the youngest centurion in the Duleep Trophy final and only the second-youngest ton-scorer in the history of the tournament, the youngest being Sachin Tendulkar.
The Indian youngster's ability to perform under pressure has led to comparisons with Tendulkar himself. Here are a few things you should know about the young talented player:
- Shaw came into the limelight after he scored a remarkable 546 runs off 330 balls in a school match against St Francis D'Assisi in Mumbai. It is the third-highest score in any form of cricket.
- Among Indian batsmen, only Sachin Tendulkar and Shaw have scored two first-class hundreds before turning 18.
- Shaw at the age of 14 became the youngest player in the A division to bring up a 100 In Kanga League — Mumbai's prestigious tournament.
- Shaw also became the youngest to score a 50 in the Duleep Trophy final.
- At the age of 17 years and 62 days, the right-hander became the youngest to score a 50 in the Ranji final at Indore, where Mumbai played Gujarat.
- Shaw scored a ton on his Ranji Trophy debut last season for Mumbai against Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals. The right-hander became the first Mumbai batsman in two decades to score a hundred on Ranji debut.
- He is the second Mumbai player after Amit Pagnis to lead India's U-19 side.
- The young player was the central figure of the documentary film Beyond All Boundaries.
- The batsman earned a deal worth Rs 36 lakh with SG, which has been endorsed by players like Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid over the years.