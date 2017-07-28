Princess Diana's secret tapes uncovered some heartbreaking details about the Princess of Wales' life. First her suicide, then her sex life and now, Diana describing the day she married Prince Charles as "the worst day" of her life.

In a footage obtained by Channel 4, the Princess is seen discussing her love life with her friend and voice coach Peter Settelen. The intimate videos revealed some depressing details like how much she hated marrying Prince Charles.

The dynamic tapes have some controversial statements. In one of the videos, she describes her wedding day as the worst day of her life. She says she was constantly battling to live up to her "fairy princess" public image.

"If I could write my own script I would have my husband go away with his woman and never come back." Charles "used to see his lady once every three weeks" before the two got married, the tapes revealed.

The tapes also gave a deeper understanding of her sex life. She said there was "never a requirement for it from him." She thought it was because of Camilla Parker Bowles.

"He'd ring me up every day for a week and then he wouldn't speak to me for three weeks. Very odd. And the thrill when he used to ring up was so immense and intense." The details surfaced when NBC obtained rights to air the tapes, but the broadcasting was vetoed in 2007.

The tapes, which span across 21 hours, were shot between 1992 and 1993. Channel 4's documentary on Princess Diana-- scheduled to air around her 20th death anniversary-- is based on these tapes. They have reached out to the royal family for permission to air excerpts from the footage "in a contextualised historical framework at a time when the nation will be reflecting on her life and death".

Princess Diana's sons – Prince William and Harry – spoke about Diana as a mother in an ITV documentary aired earlier this week.

Princess Diana died in a car crash on August 31, 1997.