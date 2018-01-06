After Princess Diana's secret tapes, now a biography of the late singer George Michael is shedding light on her love life. The biography, titled George Michael: Freedom, The Ultimate Tribute 1963-2016, makes some shocking claims about the late Princess of Wales and the singer's intimate relationship.

The Last Christmas singer and Diana were close friends, but according to the book by David Nolan, their relationship went beyond friendship. The former Wham singer said he and Diana formed a special bond after meeting backstage at a World AIDS Day Concert in Wembley Arena.

According to DailyMailTV, George in an interview said Diana was attracted to him and fancied him.

"She was like a lot of women who have been attracted to me in my life. They see something non-threatening. There were certain things that happened that made it very clear that she was very attracted to me. There was no question."

He also hinted that their relationship was more than friendship and they often discussed Diana's divorce from Prince Charles for hours, according to the book.

When asked if he ever considered sleeping with Diana, George said: "I knew it would have been a disastrous thing to do."

The book is published months after George's friend Andros Georgiou had revealed that the late princess confided in him.

"She invited George to Kensington Palace for what she called 'a chinwag'. He said she made a point of touching his arm and her hello and goodbye hugs lingered. George told me, 'Nothing happened, but it could have. If I wasn't gay, I would'," Georgiou told The Sun in 2017.

"Instead, they became very close friends. She often confided in him about how unhappy she was with Charles during their meetings.

"She told him their marriage had been an arranged one and that, as she'd been so young, she'd no real idea of what she was getting into."