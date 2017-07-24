Marking her 20th death anniversary, the royal siblings – Prince William and Harry – are coming together for a special documentary on their mother, Princess Diana. Titled Diana, Our Mother, the ITV presentation is put together for the world to understand the intimate bond the Princes shared with their mother.

Ever since the documentary was teased, the royal family's secrets have been spilling out. With the world aware about Princess Diana and Prince Charles' strained relationship, a few secret tapes also surfaced, which revealed that Diana attempted suicide several times, once when she was pregnant with Harry.

Among many details that the siblings have been sharing through the trailer videos and interviews, it has been revealed that the boys had last met their mother about a month before her death.William also shared a sneak peek into what looks like an emotional documentary when he shared that he regretted disconnecting his last call with Diana a little too soon.

The sons woke up to the news of their mother's tragic deathm, which was reportedly caused by a car accident. Viewers can expect more insights into the conversation between the two, which is revealed on the show.

Discussing about their mother, the royal children shared that she was the naughtiest parent. For the first time, the two brothers sat down together to go back into time and discuss their mother, look back at an album full of memories and recall some special moments they shared together.

The documentary will also feature personal videos of the family, photos featuring the Princess of Wales and a lot of unknown facts about Diana as a mother. Express UK also notes, Rihanna, Harry Herbert, Lady Carolyn Warren, William van Straubenzee, Gerard McGrath, Jayne Fincher (Royal Photographer), Anna Harvey (personal stylist), Lord Victor Adebowale and Graham Dillamore, (Gardens Manager, Kensington Palace) will be part of the presentation.

Viewers also feel that there are chances that there will be some light shed on her marriage and Prince Charles could be depicted as the bad person. Fans will have to stay glued to their screens tonight to know what revelations will come out.

The documentary will also feature tributes from Diana's brother, Charles Spencer and Sir Elton John.

So when does Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy air on TV?

Diana, Our Mother airs tonight (Monday, July 24) at 9pm on ITV.

How to watch it online?

The film will be available to live stream on ITV Hub as it airs, and will be posted for viewers to watch online immediately after.