Over the past few months, the royal siblings have been sharing intimate details about their relationship with Princess Diana. With Princess Diana's death anniversary nearing, Prince William shared a few intimate photos of him with his mother and Prince Harry revealed how he coped with her sudden death. Her death tapes revealed her disturbed state of mind before she died.

Now, an incident has been shared by the royal members that is bound to crush your hearts. The Princes sat down for their most emotional and candid interview yet to discuss their final conversation with her.

Reported by Daily Mail, the brothers shared they are haunted by the final phone call Princess Diana made to them from Paris just hours before her death. The children were busy playing with their cousins so they decided to cut their conversation short, a decision that causes them heartache till date.

Recalling the incident, William and Harry share they will never be able to escape the deep regret of hastily ending her call from Paris because they wanted to rush back out to play in the Scottish Highlands with Peter and Zara Phillips. "I have to deal with that for the rest of my life," Harry says.

The incident reportedly took place on August 30, 1997, the two boys hadn't met their mother for nearly a month. They were supposed to meet the following day in London. William described the phone call, which lasted for five minutes, as his "very last memory" of his mother.

"I think Harry and I were in a desperate rush to say "goodbye", "see you later", and "we're going to go off"... If I'd known what would happen I wouldn't have been so blasé about it. But that phone call sticks in my mind quite heavily," a regretting Prince William revealed.

Harry too had a memory of the call revealing that once William was done talking to Diana, he called out for Harry to talk to her. "Harry! Harry! Mummy's on the phone. Right my turn, off I go, pick up the phone, and it was her speaking from Paris."

Harry, who was 12-year-old when Diana died, doesn't remember much from the call but his fragmented memory revealed, "I do remember regretting... for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. If I'd known that was the last time I'd speak to my mother, the things I would have said to her... Looking back on it now it is incredibly hard."

He added, "I have to deal with that for the rest of my life. Not knowing that was the last time I was going to speak to my mum, and how different that conversation would have panned out if I'd had even the slightest inkling that her life was going to be taken that night."

This one and other disclosures are a part of a documentary called Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. The presentation will air on Monday, July 24 at 9pm on ITV.