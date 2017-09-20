Actress Candice Bergen recently revealed that she went on a blind date with Donald Trump when she was 18 years old, but it was just one time. She also revealed that it was a short dinner and she went because she was bored.

"He called me in the dorm and I was bored," she told Harry Connick Jr. in an interview. "So he picked me up, he was wearing a burgundy three-piece suit, with burgundy patent leather boots and he was in a burgundy limousine, so it was very color-coordinated."

"I was home by 9 [p.m.] ... it was a very short dinner," she added.

But Bergen is not the only famous personality Trump tried to win over. Take a look at other 7 famous women who spurned Trump.

Salma Hayek

In June, the Mexican bombshell revealed that several years ago Trump asked her out on a date despite knowing that she was dating someone at that time. She made the revelation when she appeared on the show The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Hayek said that Trump befriended her then-boyfriend, took their numbers, and kept calling her. "He's inviting me out, and I'm like, 'What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend,'" she said. Trump responded, "He's not good enough for you. He's not important, he's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me," she added.

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson revealed that she was in shock when Trump asked her out. Recalling the time, Thompson said that the incident happened a day after her split from husband. Trump called her while she was shooting for the movie Primary Colors in 1998 and invited her to stay at Trump Towers.

"He (Donald Trump) said, 'Yeah, I wonder if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They're really comfortable.' And I said, 'Why are you offering me somewhere to stay?'" Thompson said.

"Trump replied, 'I think we would get on very well, maybe we could have dinner sometime'," she continued. However, she refused to accept his offer. "I didn't know what to do with myself. I just said, 'OK, well, I'll get back to you. Thank you so much for ringing'," she said.

Reuters

Princess Diana

Trump wanted Diana to be his "ultimate trophy wife." After her divorce from Prince Charles, Trump sent her bouquets of flowers at Kensington Palace and that creeped her out.

"He bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers, each worth hundreds of pounds. Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife," BBC TV presenter Selina Scott revealed it to The Sunday Times.

"As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment, she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her," Scott recalled saying the late Princess of Wales confided over dinner, "What am I going to do? He gives me the creeps."

Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Dior

Carla Bruni

Former First Lady of France Carla Bruni opened about the rumours that said Trump was leaving Marla Maples because of her. She said that Trump had cooked up the story of her linkup with him.

"Actually, the whole situation was very vague and just did not exist," she told The Daily Beast in an interview. "So, I was very surprised when he went to the press."

Budd Symes /Allsport/Getty Images

Former golfer Jan Stephenson

In 1976, Trump dated former golfer Jan Stephenson, who was at the peak of her career, for a while before she decided to focus on her career. He wanted her to leave her career to date him, but she refused to do so. A few years later, when Trump asked her whether she regrets not dating him, she said, "I didn't."

"Donald asked me to play with one of his bankers and when I arrived, he [banker] said 'I heard you could've been the next Mrs Trump'," she said, adding, "But Donald did ask me if I regretted that decision but I said I didn't."

"My goal was to play golf and I couldn't just take 10 years off - especially in sport - to be in a relationship. It doesn't work that way. I had my goal and I made them and it was wonderful."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for ACE Awards

Carol Alt

Supermodel Carol Alt was also linked with Trump, but her manager was quick to dismiss her association with him. "Donald Trump is a fortunate man, but he's not that fortunate," her manager said in a witty statement.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Catherine Oxenberg

The American actress was linked with Trump during his divorce announcement with his first wife Ivana. However, she dismissed the rumours saying that she doesn't even know the man. "It's a complete joke as far as I'm concerned. I hardly know the man," she told PEOPLE in 1990.

Interestingly, Oxenberg portrayed the character of Diana, another one of Trump's attempted conquests, twice in her acting career.