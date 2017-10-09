Move over Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte is the new style queen. Until now, there were reports of women replicating Kate's look, but now her two-year-old daughter has overtaken her and other royals.

Search for dresses worn by Charlotte has seen a rise on eBay after her second birthday on May 2, according to Mail Online. Her birthday dress, a lemon-pastel Fair Isle knit cardigan, featuring images of sheep was instantly famous.

The dress from John Lewis sold out on the website, while the look-a-like version became viral on other e-commerce websites. It also gave a way to "carefully created hand-knitted recreations" on eBay.

Another dress, which the Princess wore during a royal tour in Germany, became famous online. Her blueprint smocked dress went viral with people searching the dress on the websites with "Princess Charlotte Dress" search. According to Mail Online, there was one search every hour for her print dress.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Princess Charlotte has the biggest 'spend power' of the Royals this year. Her yellow cardigan worn in her birthday picture sparked the biggest percentage increase in searches for an item of clothing worn by any royal," the publication quoted eBay spokesperson as saying.

"There were three searches an hour for the item itself - 'yellow cardigan' - across the whole month, peaking on the day the photo was first released."

Murray Lambell, vice president of trading at eBay, revealed that the youngest generation of the royals is creating a huge buzz with their styles.

"The Royal Family are hugely popular with British buyers with Her Majesty regularly attracting the attention of shoppers. But it's the youngest generation of royals who really generate the must-have fashion items - and driving a new generation of shopping behaviour on eBay," he revealed.

This is not the first time a dress worn by Charlotte has become popular. In 2015, when Kate stepped out of the hospital holding the 10-hour-old Charlotte in her arms her shawl had gone on to be famous.