Prince William's receding hairline was not an unknown fact. Over the years, royal fans have been noticing the vanishing hair from the Duke of Cambridge's head and have been discussing his possibilities of turning bald.

However, the older son of late Princess Diana stunned onlookers and the internet on Thursday when he stepped out sporting a new hairstyle. The shocking part – he had no hair at all! Yes, William chose to shave off his head rather than to wait for the hair to eventually fall.

Also read: Pregnant Kate Middleton could welcome third baby through new childbirth technique

But why did he do it suddenly? According to The Sun, William chose to opt for the haircut in a bid to silence Harry. A source told the UK outlet that Harry was teasing William about going bald and was tired with his digs. This led to the step.

"The Prince got sick of being teased by Harry about going bald and this seemed like a practical solution — and one that should stop all the digs too," the insider said.

It is believed that William took the style advice from Kate Middleton's hairdresser, Richard Ward. "Wills sought Richard's advice, but it was Joey who was the one to visit the Palace and give him his new buzz cut," the grapevine added.

The site also shares insights on the haircut process and revealed that Ward's deputy Joey Wheeler gave William the new look. The private styling session took place at Kensington Palace. An insider close to the hairdressers said, "Wills sought Richard's advice, but it was Joey who was the one to visit the Palace and give him his new buzz cut."

The Sun claims the haircut costs about £180.

Prince William revealed his new haircut at a royal engagement wherein he was present to show support for a national recruitment drive to help veterans find work in the NHS.

Fans online were shocked but are liking the new hairdo.

It's took years off him — joe curtis (@JoeCurtis82) January 18, 2018