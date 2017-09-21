Over the past few weeks, growing number of reports suggest that Queen Elizabeth is considering stepping down from her throne. She will either let her successor Prince Charles take over or Prince Williams will be given the crown.

There were reports suggesting that Prince of Wales is pursuing the Queen to step down to give him the charge. There were also speculations that her highness wants Prince William and Kate Middleton to take over the throne. Amidst these speculations, a tabloid claims that the Queen is dying and she has decided to let the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take over.

The report published by Star suggests that William and Kate's reign will begin after baby number 3 while Charles and Camilla will be banished forever. "In a startling twist, the Duke and Duchess will become the next king and queen, and with Prince Charles cast aside, they're ready to modernise the monarchy," the outlet writes.

A palace insider told the magazine that the coronation will happen soon after Kate Middleton's delivery. "The coronation will happen after Kate has [their third] baby. Shunting Charles aside is an unprecedented break from tradition, but it's the right time to shake things up. Will and Kate are a welcome breath of fresh air, and they're going to do things their own way!" the source says.

While the tabloid over and over repeats that Prince Charles is banished and Queen's decision to choose William and Kate over the immediate successor, the report mentions nothing about "how" the couple will rule the throne – wasn't that the headline in the first place, Star?

The fluff piece has been called out by Gossip Cop and they confirm that their report is a false story. The Queen has made no such decision and Charles hasn't been "banished forever from the throne," as the report suggests.

"Our sources at Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace that the claims in this latest version are made up," Gossip Cop writes.