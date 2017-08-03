The world witnessed Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburg, take a bow from his public services on August 3. The royal family member attended his last official royal engagement. While all eyes were set on the retiring royal member, it looks like England has found its new King and Queen in Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to a report published in Life & Style magazine, the royal couple will soon take over the duties of the King and Queen. And this announcement has not gone down well with the royal family. The report claims that Queen Elizabeth has chosen William and Kate to succeed her over her son Prince Charles and this has resulted in tension in the family.

Quoting an insider, the tabloid shares, "Her Majesty realises that William and Kate are the future. The Queen has spent 65 years making sure the House of Windsor survives, and she sees William and Kate as having the energy and star quality to do the job in a modern world. Queen Elizabeth will always do what is best for the long-term health of the monarchy."

Explaining the dubious reason, the report revealed that the Queen feels Prince Charles and his wife Camilla don't have the public favour. "Elizabeth realises the monarchy no longer has the respect and power it once had. In her eyes, William and Kate are the two people who can turn that around," the source shared.

Talking about Kate, the story adds that her royal highness thinks "Kate has all the right personality traits to take on the role of queen." But Middleton is reportedly "concerned about the added pressure on her and Prince William's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte," says the tabloid's royal insider.

While all this sounds interesting, the tabloid forgets that announcements like these are not made overnight. The biggest loophole of this story is that any announcement from the Kensington Palace is shared through an official media statement and no "insider" can share such information with a mere statement.

The monarchy is changing and it is not a mere Keeping up with the Kardashian news that could be shared with "insider" news. Even when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officiated their relationship, the announcement was made via the Palace and not by Harry himself.

Gossip Cop's sources also confirm that the news is bogus. "Not only was there no such official announcement," as claimed by the tabloid, but there has also been "no change in line of succession," the website writes.