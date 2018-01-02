Prince William and Harry told reporters during Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary that they supported one another during their difficult times. There have been numerous reports revealing how William and Kate Middleton supported Harry through his relationship with Meghan Markle at every step needed.

Though the brothers paint a formal bond, not even hugging each other in public often, a new report claims the royal siblings recently had a humorous moment in the Palace that tickled the funny bone of onlookers.

According to National Enquirer, the Duke of Cambridge attended a recent Palace event wearing a "hilarious red circus clown wig," mocking his red-headed younger brother. Sources of the publication told the outlet: "Newly engaged Prince Harry burst into chuckles, and palace partyers almost peed their prissy pants!"

The tabloid's insider claimed Prince William's red head had Prince Harry in "stitches". The report also accompanied a photograph of William in the red clown wig while Harry sat by him.

The outlet's "royal spy" quoted the Duke of Cambridge as supposedly saying: "No joke, I was recently mistaken for you, brother! But I had to correct the confused Englishwoman who made the error! 'I'm not the ginger prince!'"

However, Gossip Cop debunked the story, writing that the report was "not true." The site wrote: "While the original picture was taken in September 2014 when the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attended a Business Leaders Employment meeting in London, not surprisingly the tabloid doesn't mention when Prince William allegedly wore the red wig, nor does the often-discredited magazine note what the palace event was for or who else was in attendance. And the reason is because the article is a complete fabrication."

Prince William and Harry were recently photographed with their partners, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively, over the Christmas prayers with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and other royal family members.