The beautiful Shakira has returned to remind fans that her hips don't lie. Instead of giving us a look into her new song, Déjà vu, the singer opted to give a sneak peek into the dance video first. In the short video shared on Instagram, the sexy Columbian teased fans as she moved her hips to match her partner, Prince Royce's moves.

Wearing a body-fitting black dress paired with high-heeled boots and pair of black gloves, the blonde singer flaunted her sexy back and she hugged her partner to dance to the tunes. The video not only gives viewers a look into how sexy the official video is going be, it also gives fans a earful of the audio of the song.

The caption of the video shared reads: "Practicing my bachata on the video set! Get ready for it...coming soon Deja Vu the video! @princeroyce ///Practicando mi bachata en el set de nuestro video! Estará listo muy pronto... Deja Vu! Shak"

Talking to E! News, Shakira's sexy dance partner Royce shared how the collaboration with the Columbian beauty took place. "I had always wanted to work with Shakira and I reached out to Sony's president. I sent her music for her to record for her album. I can only say that now that I know her, I admire her even more than before," he told the website.

The 27-year-old singer also delved into details about the collaboration to the website where he revealed that he was surprised and excited when she accepted the offer. "She is very professional, detail-oriented and really cares, so we worked very closely on 'Deja Vu,'" he added. The Latin singer was in news recently as Billboard announced that his recent music album, Five, topped the Latin Albums chart.

The lyrical video of Déjà vu is out. You can hear the song here while we all wait for the sexy video's release: