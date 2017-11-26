The gossip birdies had smelled what was cooking between Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary while circling around the industry. And it turns out that there was indeed fire between the couple who have now decided to come out in the open to defy the popular saying that "relationships of couples on reality shows do not work."

Prince and Yuvika, who met on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9, got close to each other during their stint in the house and their love blossomed with time. The two were quite guarded about their relationship previously but now it seems they are all ready to walk together holding each others' hands to set an example to the world with their love while other television's so-called-couples like Karishma Tanna and Upen Patela and Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon waved a bitter goodbye to each other.

"I had done few reality shows before I met Yuvika and have heard people say that couples on reality shows do not work. But if your love is true then your relationship will work and you can spend the rest of your life with her," Prince was quoted as saying by Times Now.

"Like I did. I told myself that whatever I do, I am not going to leave her," he added.

"One thing I liked a lot about Prince is that, he does what he says, and that's why I love him," Yuvika said.

Earlier this year, Prince and Yuvika were seen together in a romantic music video Hello Hello where their fans loved them for their never seen before loving chemistry.

The lovebirds are now all set to their official appearance as a couple on MTV Splitsvilla X hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone.