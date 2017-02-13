The late King of Pop Michael Jackson's only daughter, Paris Jackson, was one of the presenters at Sunday's Grammy Awards, and her elder brother Prince is proud of her.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, Prince posted a video revealing that the dress worn by Paris was designed by her. "Alright, so you guys can say a lot of stuff, you guys can say a lot of stuff, but she designed that dress. Look at all those people! What did you do today?" he said.

"So proud of my sister, not only did she address a crowd that big, but she designed a tasteful dress that expresses her individuality and uniqueness and she ROCKED it," he wrote. "Proud of you @parisjackson."

Paris wore a Jeremy Scott dress that she designed while announcing The Weeknd's performance.

Paris also stole the show at the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy party on Saturday night when she turned up in a black lacy number that featured a plunging neckline.

Paris was recently in the news for her breakup with Michael Snoddy, her boyfriend of one year. Paris was reportedly the one who ended things with the drummer and reports claims that she called off the relationship to focus on her role in Lee Daniels' new television series Star.

"Paris ended things with Michael... She is doing well, enjoying being on set with Lee Daniels and focusing her energy on the opportunities ahead," a source told Us Weekly. "It appears that Paris and Michael have parted ways for now, but their future is uncertain... It might just be a temporary fix until she finds her way back to Michael again."

Paris is yet to address the separation, but she recently posted a cryptic tweet that may have been aimed at Snoddy. "Loving a selfish person, whether a friend or more than a friend, is a tremendously heartbreaking thing to do to yourself," she wrote.