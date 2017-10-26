While royal fans wait for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to announce their engagement, a new report claims that the couple could be expecting their first baby. Rumour has it that the Suits actress is pregnant with Harry's baby and could be expecting her baby along with pregnant Kate Middleton.

According to OK! Magazine's new cover story, Markle is well into her third trimester. This could urge the royals to make the engagement announcement "soon."

Claiming to be sharing the photos of her "baby bump," the tabloid reports that "palace sources are buzzing that the pair may be expecting their first child."

A dubious royal insider informs that magazine that the pregnancy news was an unexpected revelation. "There are whispers that Meghan is as far as three months along! It's unexpected, to say the least. To have a baby out of wedlock would risk creating quite a scandal for the royal family. But Harry and Meghan are eager to build a family together, and the sooner the better," the informant claims.

The couple allegedly told the Queen about their "situation." Revealing the Queen's reaction, the source said, "The whole palace was buzzing that they had told the queen of Meghan's state. Supposedly, she didn't mince words and told them it was 'a most unfortunate situation.'"

"Now, it's up to her to consult with royal advisors about how to handle such a shocking development," said the alleged tipster, adding, "All she'll ask is that they speed up their wedding so they don't have a baby first. She's said to be pushing for a spring ceremony!"

However, before your jaws drop, Gossip Cop suggests that there could be no truth in the rumour. "Meghan is not pregnant," her spokesperson confirmed. The website also clarifies that the so-called "baby bump" photo shared by the magazine is actually a picture of the actress from 2014, two years before she got romantically involved with Harry.