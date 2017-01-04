The wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Duchess of the Cambridge Kate Middleton, has been in the spotlight even for the smallest details, including guest list. Pippa is reportedly worried about her guest list and fears that a Hollywood star might take the limelight.

According to reports, Pippa is not keen on inviting Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle. She is worried that the TV sex siren Markle would upstage her, but Harry is adamant on bringing her to the wedding.

"Brit royal watchers from grrlies to grannies are nervously clutching their pearls at the big question looming over the upcoming wedding of Kate Middleton's pouty lil' sis, Pippa: Will Prince Harry be permitted to parade TV sex siren Meghan Markle at the nuptials?!" National Enquirer quoted royal spy as saying.

The tabloid also reported that Harry wants Markle to attend the wedding along with him or else he will also miss the whole affair. The sources also said that Harry's decision has divided the royal family, as Prince William is supporting his brother, while Kate is supporting her sister Pippa's view.

"But interestingly, Prince Charles and Camilla are wholeheartedly backing Ginger Prince simply to stick it to Kate's social-climbing mother, Carole, where there's no love lost... because it could get a lot worse: Nixing Meghan from the nuptials could explode into a headline-grabbing 'royal boycott' PR nightmare!" the source said.

However, Gossip Cop has dismissed this reports saying that Markle is yet to attend a family event, so attending Pippa's wedding is close to impossible. Also, the royals are yet to confirm their presence.

Pippa will get married to James Matthews on May 20 at the St Marks' Church in Englefield, Berkshire. The wedding will be followed by a reception at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury.