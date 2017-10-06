It is no secret that Prince William and Prince Harry love their dear mother, Princess Diana. While Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will never get an opportunity to know Lady Di the way normally daughter-in-laws do, it seems like the Suits actress already knows a lot about the Princess of Wales.

Rumour has it that Markle has had a "lifetime obsessed" with Princess Diana. Apparently, she has been trying to replicate the late Princess' mannerisms and style.

"It's like a sick, twisted fantasy. Meghan has watched videotapes of Di over and over, copying her mannerisms and her fashion style," a source informs National Enquirer.

That's not all! According to the royal grapevine, the actress has been "asking questions about what Harry's mother said and did. She's even admitted she's modelled herself on Diana all her life." The informant also claims that Markle has told a friend that she has spotted numerous similarities between her and Diana.

"She told a friend, 'Diana and I are so much alike! If she'd lived, I know we would have been the best of friends. Marrying Harry is her sick fantasy come true," the insider states. The couple has been rumoured to be engaged already and royal onlookers suspect that they will break the news about their wedding sometime around the Christmas reunion.

As twisted as it sounds, Gossip Cop's sources debunk the sick claims stating that Markle has no such "obsession" about the demised royal. A source close to the American actress has clarified that the news is merely a rumour and nothing more.

Speaking of mothers, another set of sources reveal that Prince Harry did the sweetest thing for Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. While Harry did his best to make sure Markle adjusted with the sudden change in the limelight, the royal was also worried about the sudden alter in Ragland lifestyle due to Harry and Markle's relationship.

"[Harry] opened the lines to one of his top aides so Doria could be navigated through the crazy world of being in the public eye," sources told US Weekly. It is clear that Harry has her approval. It is to see when the Queen approves of Markle and fans will hear the wedding bells.