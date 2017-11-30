The British royal family has been making headlines thanks to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement news. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement interview, photos and stories have been making people around the world go gaga over it.

However, their relationship status has not remotely affected China. According to AFP, the people are not bothered about the royal developments because they have no idea who Prince Harry is but know Harry Potter much better.

Also Read: Meghan Markle's British quiz video proves Suits actress has a lot to learn about UK

Although the Chinese media reported about their engagement and wedding, it appears to be that the locals don't even recognise the royal, leave alone knowing his name.

Soon after the royal engagement news made headlines, AFP took to the streets of Shanghai with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photo to find out how many people recognised the soon-to-be married couple.

Turns out, just three of 10 passersby could recognise Prince Harry. None of them recognised the popular US TV show actress Meghan Markle.

A jewellery store owner asked the reporter, "President, right? President and his wife?" while another assumed that it was the AFP reporter himself. "Congratulations, congratulations, congratulations," said a software salesman, before his mistake was pointed out. There was one who reportedly admitted knowing only one British citizen.

Of the three who identified, one guessed it was Prince Harry. "Oh, I know. Should be Prince Harry. He is engaged," a hotel manager, and her school teacher friend Huang Ye identified.

"She is an American actress. I don't know her name, sorry. They look quite matched, look at their smiles," they said.

While the Chinese may not identify the soon-to-be married couple, the world over has congratulated the royal and the Suits actress.

The couple is set to walk down the aisle in May 2018. With the union, Markle will officially become a British citizen and relocate permanently to the UK.