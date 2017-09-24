The Invictus Games are about the dedication of the men and women who served their countries, confronted hardship, and refused to be defined by their injuries, the UKs Prince Harry told a crowd in Toronto, Canada, on September 23.
Prince Harry opens Invictus Games with inspiring speech
- September 24, 2017 16:15 IST
