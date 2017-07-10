Prince Harry has off late been vocal about Princess Diana, revealing details about the impact of her death on him. However, he also continues to be in the news for his relationship with Meghan Markle.

While the royal family prepares to commemorate Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary, Prince Harry seems to be preparing to relocate to Hollywood to stay with the Suits actress.

A new report claims that the royal is all set to leave London to find a "palace in the Hollywood Hills." The report published by Radar Online also explains the "reason" behind his decision of finding a love nest in Los Angeles.

"He can do his job from anywhere in the world, and doesn't believe it's fair to ask Markle to give up her acting career in order to move to London with him," the report says. However, it is to be noted that Markle's hit TV show is shot in Toronto and not in Hollywood. And this is where the report's "claims" are debunked.

The suspicious story got Gossip Cop reaching out to their sources to find out the truth behind it. And it turned out that there is no truth behind the "moving" claim made by Radar Online. The website's source said that "Prince Harry isn't house hunting in Hollywood with his girlfriend."

While there is no "moving in" happening yet, it has been confirmed by Daily Mail that Prince Harry will propose to Markle before the end of this year. The UK news outlet shared inside details, revealing that the couple FaceTime twice a day and that Markle has already made herself at home at Harry's Kensington Palace quarters.

Her wardrobe and a shelf for her organic cookbooks are already in place. "Harry has found the girl he wants to spend the rest of his life with. He is fuelling all the talk about the future," one of his friends told Mail.

Harry may propose to Markle before his 33rd birthday on September 15, sources close to the Prince revealed. The wedding will eventually follow, depending on other events planned in the Royal calendar.