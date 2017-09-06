It has been about a year since Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle officially announced their relationship. However, the Suits actress has been quite reserved about her royal bond.

But in a surprising move, the Toronto-based American actress officially gave her first statement on her relationship with the Prince Harry. Featuring on the cover of Vanity Fair, the diva let her guards down and revealed that they are madly in love.

Recalling how it began, Markle said that it was in July 2016 when a few of their mutual friends introduced them.

"We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception," Markle told the magazine. "Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship," she said.

Ever since the rumours about their affair began making headlines, there was a nasty outburst on social media. Following this, Prince Harry officially announced their relationship and asked the media to back off.

However, Markle has managed the sudden over-indulging media attention with ease. "It has its challenges, and it comes in waves—some days it can feel more challenging than others. And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support," she explained.

"I don't read any press. I haven't even read press for Suits. The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise," she added.

"We're a couple," Markle explains. "We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story," she concluded.