Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are madly in love and they have proved this several times over the past few weeks. Right from the African trip to the holding hands at the recent Invictus Games and then spotted sharing an intimate moment at the closing ceremony of the Toronto based Games, fans watched a lot of PDA happening.

This display of affection has added fuel to the rumours regarding their engagement. While many believe that they are engaged, the official confirmation is yet to come from both the families. However, royal insiders have revealed details about their royal wedding, announcing the probable wedding date as well.

Also Read: Did Prince Harry, Meghan Markle just confirm engagement rumours?

According to information obtained by Hollywood Life, the couple are slated to marry in May next year right after Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome their third baby.

"Harry and Meghan are looking to marry in the summer, after William and Kate's third baby is born. Harry has requested permission from the Archbishop of Canterbury for them to have the wedding at Westminster Abbey. Harry has asked Prince William to be his best man, and his brother was delighted to accept," the insider claims.

A few weeks ago, speculations about Meghan requesting Kate to be her maid of honour also made headlines. However, there were also rumours that she is reaching out to close friend Priyanka Chopra to be her maid of honour.

While the wedding details are still coming, sources claim that Harry approached Meghan's father in the old-school style and asked her hand in marriage. The royal is already on great terms with the actress's mother, as seen at the closing ceremony of the Games.

As for Meghan, it was reported that the Suits actress has impressed Prince Charles, Camilla and met the Queen, and the meeting has resulted in positive reactions. It is to see when the family will officiate the engagement and announce the wedding date.