While royal fans are waiting for the official news regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement, a report has sprung up that the royal couple could be engaged already.

If rumours are to be believed, Harry has already proposed to his girlfriend and presented her with a ring that is said to be bigger than Kate Middleton's wedding ring. Apparently Harry wanted to top Prince William's engagement.

The Star's sources claim that Harry proposed in Africa and he presented the Suits actress with a custom-made diamond ring. "Harry's always been a forceful personality, but asking the girl he loves to marry him was no easy feat. He told her [Markle] how much he adored her and all the reasons they were right for each other. And of course, she said yes!" the source claimed.

The tabloid has also recalled the rumour that Prince Harry and his girlfriend visited Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth after their trip ended. It appears that the couple broke the news to the royal family members.

"[Meghan] was anxious but it went well. And the queen was even said to be 'charmed' by Harry's new fiancée," the insider claims.

Explaining the reason behind the secrecy, the magazine reports, "The secrecy is meant to protect Harry and Meghan, who won't have a scrap of privacy as soon as the engagement is public."

"They're crazy in love and so happy, and they want to relish these quiet moments for as long as possible," adds the insider. But where is the ring? It was weeks after the African trip took place that Harry and Markle made their first appearance. There was no ring in the picture.

According to another set of sources tell Gossip Cop, there is no ring because the engagement hasn't happened. "An engagement announcement has not been made by either the royal or actress," the website reveals.