Days after Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle were captured walking hand-in-hand during a game at the recently concluded Invictus Games, the royal couple just took the biggest step, publically, during the conclusion of the Toronto-based games.

Tucked away in a dark VIP box during the closing ceremony of the Games, Harry and the Suits actress were caught on camera sharing an intimate moment, breaching royal protocols.

The 36-year-old actress was accompanied by her best friend, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, at the closing ceremony. Sporting a gorgeous white $178 Badgley Mischka over black attire, the women were seen by Harry's side in the dark box. Markus Anderson, who introduced Meghan to Harry, and Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, were also present.

Daily Mail notes that Harry was seen getting along and spending time with the actress's mother and things could be getting extremely serious between the royal couple.

The fact that her mother had flown in from the US to spend time with her daughter and Harry emphasizes the seriousness of the romance. Photos from the event visibly prove that Harry gets along with Meghan's mother with ease.

A few days ago, reports had suggested that Harry reached out to Meghan's father and asked the actress's hand for marriage.

Opting the old-fashion way, Hollywood Life's sources revealed, "Harry asked Meghan's father for her hand in marriage the last time he was in Canada, and Thomas [Markle, 72] was very happy to give his blessing. Thomas loves Harry, as do all of Meghan's family, and he especially loves how happy his daughter is, and how much Harry clearly adores her."

It was known that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would add fuel to the engagement rumours when it was announced that the couple will make their first appearance together at the Invictus Games. But no one knew that royal protocols would be broken to the extent that fans would get a good look at their romantic relationship.

After the suits actress announced her love for the royal during the Vanity Fair interview, the couple were also spotted walking hand-in-hand during one of the games. But it is their intimate moments shared in that dark VIP box during the closing ceremony of the Games will turn most heads, making up for keeping quiet for a year now.