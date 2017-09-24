Now that's a stunner!

The world has been waiting to see the royal couple in the same frame for over a year now. While Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle have been spotted and clicked together by the paparazzi in the past, the couple was officially seen together at the Invictus Games currently being held in Toronto, Canada.

And wow, what an outfit Markle chose for the occasion! Looking no less than a royal, the 36-year-old was seen wearing a gorgeous Aritzia purple dress that she paired with a $690 Mackage leather jacket over her shoulders.

Letting her tresses fall off her shoulders, the American actress sported minimal makeup to match her look. It being a formal occasion, Prince Harry understandably sported a smart black tuxedo that oozed royalty.

Though the actress and her Prince were seen at the same venue for the first time after they officially announced their relationship, they were not seated together. Prince Harry was seated with the First Lady of US, Melania Trump — 18 seats and four rows away far from Markle.

The actress was clicked sitting next to friend Markus Anderson, who is said to have played cupid for the two.

The reason the couple were not seated together, Daily Mail explains, is the royal protocol. "Because they are not engaged, royal protocol dictates that Harry and Meghan cannot sit next to one another at official events," it said in a report.

While the royal protocol prevented the couple from being seated together, it did not stop Markle from showing her boyfriend some support. Flashing her stunning smile, Markle was seen cheering her boyfriend when he addressed the gathering and the athletes present at the Air Canada Centre.

"You are all winners. You are Invictus," Harry said in his inspirational and humble speech.

The royal couple obviously drew a lot of attention from the crowd. Knowing that all cameras were on her while Harry spoke, Markle managed to stay calm and composed. Harry, however, was seemingly distracted and looking at Markle's direction whenever he got the chance.

While this was only their first appearance together, royal fans could expect the couple making similar appearance through the eight-day event.

Harry launched the games in 2014. Athletes from 15 countries will be competing this year in 12 sport categories for the top spot.