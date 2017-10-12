Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in a relationship for over 15 months now. Every fan is eagerly waiting for the Royals to announce their engagement. With each passing day, numerous sources have been claiming that the news will be out "soon."

While when that "soon" comes is still a question, a new report has revealed how the Royals intend to make the announcement. According to US Weekly, a slew of arrangements are being made before officially announcing the couple's engagement.

The gossip website reveals that the couple will make their betrothal official soon after the actress wraps up the Suits season 7 filming schedule. Markle is expected to be done with the shooting of the USA show by November, just before the holiday season begins.

Sources explain that security concern is the main reason for the couple to hold back the announcement. "It'd be a security nightmare to do it sooner," Markle's friend told the magazine. "She'd be followed everywhere!"

Their engagement news will be made once Markle is safely in Kensington Palace. "[After the filming] she'll relocate to London for sure." After the move, "a detailed media rollout" will be handed to the actress and the engagement drill will begin.

Like Prince William and Kate Middleton's engagement drill, which was announced a month after they were engaged, Harry and Markle will also talk to the media one-on-one as a couple confirming their engagement.

"[They] will most likely hold a small photo call at Kensington Palace, with just one photographer and journalist invited. On the same day, they'll do a TV interview that will be syndicated around the world," the insider explains.

A few months ago, it was reported that the Suits actress, after spending her birthday in Africa with Harry, met the Queen and the Palace has begun the preparations for officially announcing their wedding. "These things are planned early in advance," said a source.