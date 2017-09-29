It has been almost a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked off the engagement rumours courtesy their trip to Africa. Numerous reports have suggested that the couple is informally engaged, Suits actress has met the Queen, and Harry has got an approval from Prince Charles and Camilla about his choice.

While there is no official statement from the royal family regarding when Harry and Meghan's engagement, a new report reveals that Meghan's friends are planning to throw an engagement party for the actress.

According to Life & Style magazine, while the couple is waiting for the "right time" to announce their engagement, Meghan's school friends are planning a royal English style tea party for her in LA. The party is said to take place as soon as the couple officiate their engagement.

Sharing details, sources inform the outlet that it is a small party with just a few friends invited. "Meghan's school friends are organising an English tea party for her in LA once she announces her engagement to Harry. It will be an exclusive soiree, with just five or six of her closest friends invited," the insider reveals.

In the party, Meghan will be treated to some delicious English tea, cucumber sandwiches, scones and lemon tarts. "Meghan loves the idea of a sophisticated English tea party. She isn't the kind of girl who wants a crazy Las Vegas-style affair. [She] is still as down-to-earth now as she was growing up." the source shared.

There are chances that Quantico star and Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra will be part of the arrangement since the two share a special bond. There are also rumours that Meghan will ask Priyanka to be her Maid of Honour.

But the question remains, when will the couple officially announce their engagement? The couple has finally stepped out together, marking their first appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games recently. Fans are hoping that it won't be long before the couple make the engagement announcements too.