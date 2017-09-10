Royal fans, prepare for another royal announcement. Days after the rumours of Kate Middleton's third pregnancy were confirmed by the royal British family, Daily Mail reports that the Kensington Palace is preparing a draft to officially announce Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement.

The update about the royal relationship comes few days after the Suits actress gave a tell-it-all interview to Vanity Fair revealing the couple is madly in love. The new report also adds fuel to the engagement rumours that began after Harry and Markle took off to Africa to ring in Markle's 36th birthday.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the Palace officials were drawing up the "inevitable announcement." The official statement is expected to made sometime around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first official public appearance at Invictus Games scheduled to take place on September 23 in Toronto.

The announcement was due around Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary. However the royal siblings did not want the engagement news overshadow their mother's memorial day.

Following the announcement, she will be reportedly spending more time in London. The UK-based news outlet also informs that the Suits actress has met Prince Harry's parents, Prince Charles aka Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. The American actress has left a good impression.

"Harry's father is just keen for him to settle down and be happy. Both Charles and Camilla are understood to have held back from expressing views, keen that Harry should have his own space to make his own decision," a source shared.

A palace insider also revealed: "Harry was nervous of introducing Meghan to them because he did not want people to jump to conclusions about someone he deeply cared for. He wanted to consider in his own time whether or not she might have a permanent place in his life."

Apart from forming the perfect first impression, Markle already shares a good relationship with Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and Harry's 'second father' Mark Dyer. According to Royal protocol, Markle will meet the Queen only after the official engagement announcement is in place.

Following Harry and Markle's trip to Africa, many believe they are "as good as engaged." The Kensington Palace is also working towards reducing Markle's publicity commitments to Suits and clear up her schedule for what some are calling 'Operation Princess'. It is with the aim to prepare the actress for her royal future.

When do you think the announcement will be made? Let us know in the comments below.