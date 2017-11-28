It is finally happening! Prince Harry, the most eligible bachelor of in the UK, is finally off the market. The royal is officially engaged to girlfriend Meghan Markle. The American actress has quit her career to marry the British royal.

While the first official announcement was made on Twitter, the couple spoke to BBC flaunting the ring Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle while proposing. They revealed when and where the memorable event took place and other such details.

Here's all you need to know about their engagement:

Their story

The adorable couple, who clearly couldn't take their eyes of each other, told the channel they met on a blind date, confessing that they did not know much about each other.

Prince Harry said "beautiful" Markle "just tripped and fell into my life". He went on to add that he knew she "was the one" right at "the very first time we met."

The couple dated for one and a half years and sparked off rumours about their engagement after they returned from Africa celebrating Markle's birthday.

Proposal

Prince Harry revealed he proposed to her earlier this month. It was a "standard, typical night for us," he said.

"It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee," Markle said.

"She didn't even let me finish. She said, 'Can I say yes'," Harry revealed.

"Then there were hugs and I had the ring on my finger. I said, 'Can I give you the ring?' She said: 'Oh, yes, the ring.' It was a really nice moment. Just the two of us," he explained.

Harry proposed to Meghan as they were "trying to roast a chicken".

Adorable side note: After he described the night, he turned towards Markle and said: "And I think I managed to catch you by surprise as well."

The ring

Created by Queen Elizabeth II's preferred jeweller Cleave and Company, the ring has a centre diamond from Botswana and surrounding two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection designed by Harry.

Markle said it was a sign of "Harry's thoughtfulness." Though Markle couldn't meet Princess Diana, she said it was "so important to me... to know that she's a part of this with us".

Harry believes Markle and the late Princess of Wales would have been "thick as thieves... best friends".

Wedding date

The couple has confirmed that it will be a spring wedding next year, but the date is yet to be announced.

On children

Although Harry said he was taking things as they come, he added: "Hopefully we'll start a family in the near future".

Kate Middleton's reaction

As soon as Harry told Prince William and Kate Middleton about the Suits actress, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were "longing" to meet her.

The couple revealed Kate has "been wonderful," William has been "amazing", as has Prince Charles.

William and Kate also shared their reaction to Harry and Markle's engagement. Kensington Palace‏'s Twitter handle said: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement: 'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together'."

Queen's reaction

The Royal Family twitter account posted: "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness."

Other reactions

Markle's friends also reacted to the news. Her close friend Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of the couple and said: "Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I'm so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always..keep smiling that infectious smile. Xoxo [sic]"

Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I’m so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always..keep smiling that infectious smile. Xoxo ??❤️? A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams congratulated the couple in a hilarious way. He tweeted: "She said she was just going to get some milk."

He added: "Playing Meghan's television partner for the better part of a decade uniquely qualifies me to say this: Your Royal Highness, you are a lucky man and I know your long life together will be joyful, productive and hilarious. Meghan, so happy for you, friend. Much love. [sic]"

Congratulations to the couple! We cannot wait for the beautiful fairytale wedding!

You can watch the full interview here: