Over the past few weeks, speculations has been on the rise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged. With Daily Mail reporting that Prince Charles met his soon-to-be daughter-in-law and the royals gearing up to make a formal announcement, everybody wants to know when the Suits actress will meet Queen Elizabeth II.

There were reports suggesting that the American actress would formally meet the Queen once the engagement announcement was drawn. But a new report claims Prince Harry's girlfriend has already met the Queen.

Shocked? We are stunned as well! According to US Weekly, the Queen met Markle a few days after Harry and Markle wrapped up their African getaway. A friend of the actress told the magazine that Markle was formally introduced to Harry's grandmother and she was a "little nervous."

Apparently the couple met the Queen on September 3 after they returned from Botswana and Zambia, having celebrated Markle's 36th birthday.

The publication writes that Harry whisked away his lady love to Birkhall in Scotland, where his dad and stepmother are currently residing. "Harry decided to take Meghan to visit as he hadn't been up yet all summer," a friend close to Harry told the magazine.

Apart from just visiting, Harry was keen on introducing Markle to the queen. A day after they arrived, the duo paid a visit to Balmoral Castle, the queen's summer residence. "It went well," says the source. "It'll no doubt be the first of many encounters," the insider added.

So when can we expect the engagement news? "These things are planned well in advance; it's not easy to roll out that kind of news. Everyone knows how happy Harry is and is excited for the day it's announced," the source explains.

If these claims are true, it is shocking that Markle won a chance and the heart of the Queen much quicker than Kate Middleton. Royal fans will recall that it was after five years of dating Prince William that the Duchess of Cambridge got a chance to meet Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to make their first public appearance together in Toronto next week. The royal will be attending the Invictus Games. Markle is reportedly accompanying her boyfriend to the event.