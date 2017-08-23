It was recently reported that Kate Middleton was hospitalised and the news sparked the rumours about her being pregnant with a third child. While royal fans are waiting for the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William to announce their baby number 3 plans, it appears that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already set their baby plans in place.

A source close to the royal couple shares that the couple definitely wants babies but not just yet. The couple have reportedly spoken about having a family together but they don't want to rush into it, the source reveals.

The royal insider told Hollywood Life, "They have talked marriage and babies, and it is definitely in the cards. It's just a case of when and how. Harry and Meghan are very much in love but they both want to make completely sure that they are ready to take the next step before [getting engaged],"

The site also reports that while the couple are madly in love, they have a number of things to consider before getting engaged, planning their wedding and babies.

"There's all manor of things Harry and Meghan need to decide before getting engaged, like where they will live, and if Meghan will continue with her acting career. She's made it clear that she would like to continue working, and to do that she needs to spend a large amount of her time in the USA — at least she does while she is filming. Harry needs to be UK-based primarily, so that's something they need to determine before making any kind of permanent commitment," shares the gossip site.

With the couple recently flying to Africa for Markle's birthday, there were rumours doing the rounds that Prince Harry and the actress could be engaged. OK! Magazine also claimed that Harry got down on one knee and asked Markle "to be his princess" during an African safari.

Clearly, everyone is waiting for the royal wedding to take place. What do you think, when will Harry and Markle engagement news break out? Let us know in the comments below.