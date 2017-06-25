Over the past few weeks, inside details about the Royal family has been making headlines. After the few secret tapes revealed Princess Diana's suicidal tendencies, now Prince Harry has opened up about life after Diana. The young Prince has got candid in an extraordinary interview revealing some stunning details about his personal life.

A few days ago, Harry revealed how he felt after his mother's death. And now, he delved into his life in the Army, his troubled 20s and his struggle to find a meaningful role for himself.

For those of you who don't know, Prince Harry served in the Army for 10 years. Harry spoke to journalist Angela Levin about his growing-up years after his mother's death.

His days in the army:

The Prince confessed he felt most at home in the Army. "I felt very resentful. Being in the Army was the best escape I've ever had. I felt as though I was really achieving something. I have a deep understanding of all sorts of people from different backgrounds and felt I was part of a team. I wasn't a Prince, I was just Harry," he told, Daily Mail reported.

Harry's terrible 2007:

Harry was devastated in 2007 when, ten weeks after he joined the unit in Afghanistan's Helmand province, his position was leaked by a magazine.

On being directionless:

There was a time in Prince Harry's life when he was rudderless and wanted to escape the royal surrounding. "I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up," he admitted. A chaotic period of drinking and smoking followed, and he was on the brink of a breakdown.

Wanting out from the Royal life:

Harry said he "wanted out" from the Royal life for an "ordinary life". "I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself," he said adding he was motivated to stay owing to his loyalty towards the Queen. "We don't want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good," he said.

Following his mother's path:

Harry has reinvented himself (with professional help recommended by Prince William) after the aimless years to eventually become the person he is today. The two brothers were "incredibly passionate with our charities and they have been chosen because they are on the path shown to me by our mother."