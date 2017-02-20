Rumours about trouble in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's paradise have surfaced again. The latest report suggests that Harry is jealous of Meghan's on-screen chemistry with Suits co-star Patrick J Adams.

Meghan and Patrick, who play the role of Rachel Zane and Mike Ross in the US legal drama Suits, have an amazing on-screen chemistry and this has made Harry furious, according to reports. Harry is not happy with Meghan and Patrick's chemistry on the show and is reportedly forcing his girlfriend to choose between him and the show.

"[Harry] is NOT okay with his love doll kissing other men while the world watches. He refuses to make a fool of himself. Harry's forcing Meghan to choose between life as a royal wife of a real-life prince, or her on-camera career!" National Enquirer quoted an insider as saying.

However, a source close to the situation told Gossip Cop that the reports of Harry going bonkers over Meghan's role is not true. He is neither jealous of his girlfriend's on-screen romance with Patrick, nor is he forcing her to choose between him and career.

In other news, in an interview with Access Hollywood Live, Patrick opened up about his relationship with Meghan off-screen. He told the leading daily that he is like her big brother and they have been like brother and sister for a long time.

"She's like a sister to me. We've been like brother and sister for a long time. I'm just super happy for her that she found someone that she seems to really be into," Patrick told Access Hollywood Live earlier this month. "We don't talk about it a lot, obviously there is so much secrecy involved in something like that. I just sort of stay out of it, and I feel like a big brother."