Prince Harry has been busy supporting participants at the ongoing Invictus Games in Toronto. Juggling from one match to another, the royal is also making time to bond with world leaders over the game.

While he was spotted seated awkwardly next to FLOTUS Melania Trump during the inauguration (while his attention was diverted towards his girlfriend Meghan Markle seated a few rows away), it was Barack Obama who took his undivided attention during a basketball match.

The two international celebrities walked into Pan Am Sports Centre in Toronto sometime around 9 pm with heavy security surrounding the two. They quickly met and took the seats on the first row in the sports centre.

Obama joined Harry for a surprise appearance at the games where cameras caught the duo laughing, joking, cheering the teams and having a good time. Obama was spotted shouting "USA, USA" while Harry looked at the players battle for the win.

Onlookers revealed "They looked like the best of pals and were having a great time," the Mirror reports. Among the numerous videos and photos emerging online, there were a few featuring Harry and Obama posing with children who approached them for photo ops.

This isn't the first time Obama has stepped out show to support the Invictus Games. Last year, the former POTUS, accompanied by his wife Michelle, took part in a hilarious promo video for the Games. In the video, which also featured the Queen, Michelle was seen jokingly challenging Harry to "bring it."

Many noticed that Harry was at complete ease with Obama as compared to his frosty meet with Melania six days ago. In photographs from the Melania-Harry meet, it is evident that Harry felt out of place with the present FLOTUS.

Obama did not attend the Games alone, Joe Biden accompanied him.