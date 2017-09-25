Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially came together at the Invictus Games on Saturday.

The world saw the couple make their first official appearance, but they were seated 18 seats apart because of royal protocols.

While the royal etiquette did not allow the couple to sit together, it did not stop the Prince from meeting his "princess" before the Invictus Games kicked off.

Flying down a few days before the games inauguration, Harry decided to pay a visit on the sets of Suits and meet his girlfriend, the Daily Mail reported.

Meghan had to fly down to Toronto on Harry's birthday a few days before the games to shoot the remaining episodes of Suits Season 7. Harry followed her days after and was spotted on the sets of the TV show last Wednesday.

Not only did he meet his lady love, Harry also greeted and spoke to the cast and crew of the legal drama. He sat back to watch his girlfriend act out a scene or two on the set. "He's incredibly supportive of her work," a source told Hello! US.

"Everyone was so excited," a source told Hello! Canada. "He was super low key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady," the source added.

Meghan reportedly "showed him around set" while the couple spent some time together.

The Daily Mail reached out to Kensington Palace to find out details about the secret meet, but the Palace officials declined to comment.

The news about their meet comes hours after Harry was seen giving a moving speech at the Air Canada Centre.

All eyes were on Meghan and Harry at the venue. Cameras caught Prince Harry checking upon his girlfriend, who was seated with friend Markus Anderson — the person believed to have introduced the two.

Markle was also clicked cheering and supporting her boyfriend while he addressed the gathering and participants with an inspirational and motivating speech.