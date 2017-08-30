It is back-to-school season in London and children are picking out the perfect school bag, stationery and uniforms to wear on their first day. Prince George might also be doing the same routine as he heads to school next Thursday.

Earlier this year, the Kensington Palace had announced that four-year-old Prince George will be starting school in September. The princely family member who was recently seen travelling the world with his parents – Prince William and Kate Middleton – will soon buckle his shoe and head to school at Thomas's Battersea.

Though eyes will be set on the future King walking into the gates of the school holding the hands of his royal parents, there are reports emerging which reveal that the school George will be joining next Thursday is "busy" and "slightly chaotic."

According to a school guide, The Good Schools Guide, Thomas's Battersea is reportedly "a big, busy, slightly chaotic school for cosmopolitan parents who want their children to have the best English education money can buy."

The guide also revealed that students from diverse backgrounds attend the school. It is said that about 19 languages are spoken in pupils' home attending the London school. The magazine also revealed that the fee for his class costs 17,800 pounds approximately.

George was attending Westacre Montessori in Norfolk earlier. But Prince William's decision to end his job as an ambulance helicopter pilot and move his life to London so that he could focus on his royal duties resulted in the change of schools.

People reports William and Kate are going to be by George's side as he steps into the new school. A royal insider told the website that the couple is hoping to drop and pick George up from school "as much as possible." The school is about four miles south of Kensington Palace.

It is said that Charlotte will also begin school soon. People shares that the two-and-a-half year Princess could follow Charles' footsteps and join a school in this fall or might begin classes in January next year.