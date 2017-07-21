Prince George, the great grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will turn four on Saturday, July 22. However, it is unclear how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will celebrate the fourth birthday of George, who is third in line to the throne.

George, who will be celebrating his birthday on Saturday, had a busy week as he was on an official tour of Poland and Germany with his parents. And the prince is going to have a busy year ahead, as his parents have decided to send him to Thomas's Battersea School in London from September.

Every year, the Kensington Palace shares photos of Prince George on their official Instagram account. This year also a few adorable photos are expected to be shared on the social media pages.

Let's take a look at some of the best Prince George's photos that managed to capture his cute expressions.