Prince George, the great grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will turn four on Saturday, July 22. However, it is unclear how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will celebrate the fourth birthday of George, who is third in line to the throne.
George, who will be celebrating his birthday on Saturday, had a busy week as he was on an official tour of Poland and Germany with his parents. And the prince is going to have a busy year ahead, as his parents have decided to send him to Thomas's Battersea School in London from September.
Every year, the Kensington Palace shares photos of Prince George on their official Instagram account. This year also a few adorable photos are expected to be shared on the social media pages.
Let's take a look at some of the best Prince George's photos that managed to capture his cute expressions.
Prince George of Cambridge plays with bubbles at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016, in Victoria, Canada.Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Prince Willliam, Duke of Cambridge lifts Prince George out of the cockpit of a red arrows plane during their visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 8, 2016, in Fairford, England.Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince George of Cambridge leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
This collage of six pictures created on July 19, 2017, shows Britain's Prince George holding the hand of his father Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, upon their arrival at the airport in BerlinSTEFFI LOOS/AFP/Getty Images
President Barack Obama, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and First Lady Michelle Obama talk with Prince George at Kensington Palace on April 22, 2016, in London, England.Souza/The White House via Getty Images
Prince George of Cambridge plays during a Plunket nurse and parents group visit at Government House on April 9, 2014, in Wellington, New Zealand.Marty Melville-Pool/Getty Images
Prince George waves during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 8, 2016 in Fairford, England.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L), helps his son Prince George of Cambridge out of a car as they return to the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in central London, on May 2, 2015 where his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to their second child, a baby girl, earlier in the day.JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Prince George looks through a window in Buckingham Palace prior to the Trooping The Colour ceremony on June 13, 2015 in London, England.Chris Jackson/Getty Images
In this handout image of three released on December 13, 2014 by Kensington Palace, Prince George sits for his official Christmas picture in a courtyard at Kensington Palace in late November of 2014 in London, England.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire via Getty Images